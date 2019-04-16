Italy privatization plan may be difficult to implement: budget watchdog

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government’s privatization plan may be difficult to implement, the Italian parliament’s budget watchdog (UPB) said on Tuesday.

Referring to the DEF economic and financial document which the government approved last week it said there was “a concrete element of risk related to the possibility the privatization plan may be partly or totally unfeasible.”

The government estimates to obtain around 18 billion euro from privatizations in 2019 and 5.5 billion euro in 2020.