Milan prosecutors ask for probe into ex-Treasury official selling secrets be dropped

MILAN (Reuters) - Milan prosecutors have asked for a probe into a former Treasury official accused of having sold confidential government information to her previous employer Ernst & Young to be dropped, judicial sources and a lawyer said on Wednesday.

Magistrates had suspected Susanna Masi was paid some 220,000 euros ($257,004) between 2013-2015 in return for sensitive material that could have given Ernst & Young an unfair advantage.

But prosecutors decided there was no case to answer since the Treasury had been aware that Masi was also being paid by her previous employer, the sources said.

Ernst & Young did not comment.

The request for the case to be dropped now needs to be approved by a judge.