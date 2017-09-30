FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Protesters clash with police at Turin's G7 labor meeting
#World News
September 30, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 19 days ago

Protesters clash with police at Turin's G7 labor meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police block a road during a demonstration against the G7 summit of Labour Ministers in Turin, Italy September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

MILAN (Reuters) - Anti-globalisation protesters clashed with police in the Italian city of Turin on Saturday in an attempt to reach the venue of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting on labor and employment.

The demonstrators, mainly protesting against low-paid jobs and short-term contracts, failed to push past police blocking access to the Reggia di Venaria, a former royal residence on the outskirts of Turin, where labor ministers from the G7 advanced economies had gathered.

Some hooded protesters threw firecrackers and smoke bombs at the police after failing to get through the cordon.

The meeting, called to discuss the impact of digital technologies on labor, started on Friday and riots erupted overnight into Saturday in the center of Turin.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Andrew Bolton

