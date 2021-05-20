Italy to introduce 20% tax break for R&D of drugs including COVID-19 vaccines - draft

FILE PHOTO: A researcher works inside a laboratory during the development of the Italian ReiThera COVID-19 vaccine, in this undated handout photo in Rome, Italy. REITHERA/Handout via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will introduce tax breaks of 20% for companies conducting research and development for innovative drugs, including COVID-19 vaccines, provided they grant non exclusive licenses, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters.

These companies will be entitled to a tax credit equal to 20% of the costs they incurred from June 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2030 on condition they commit to grant licenses to third parties in the European Economic Area “on non-discriminatory market terms”, the draft showed.

