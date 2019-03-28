Italy court suspends fines to Ryanair, Wizz Air over hand luggage policies

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair aircraft lands at the airport in Modlin near Warsaw, Poland November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court said on Thursday it had suspended fines imposed on Ryanair and Wizz Air by the country’s competition watchdog over the two carriers’ hand luggage policies.

Last February, the regulator had fined Ryanair 3 million euros and Wizz Air 1 million euros for misleading consumers with new rules under which only very small bags would be let on board for free, charging passengers for trolleys.

The two carriers have appealed against the sanctions and the administrative court decided to suspend the fine until there is a final ruling on the issue.