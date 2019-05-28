Italy's Salvini says need to change 'defeated' EU budget rules

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini arrives to address a news conference at the League party headquarters, following the results of the European Parliament elections, in Milan, Italy May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday European Union budget rules should be changed because they were rejected by voters in European parliamentary elections.

“We have to focus on jobs and growth, scrapping rules which have been defeated by evidence, history and the popular vote”, Salvini told a news conference after the victory of his right-wing League party in the EU vote in Italy on Sunday.

Salvini said earlier on Tuesday in a Facebook video that the EU’s “failed” fiscal rules should be rewritten with a focus on cutting unemployment, not capping budget deficits.