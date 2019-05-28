Italy's Salvini calls for new ECB role to guarantee state debts

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called on Tuesday for a new role for the European Central Bank, which should “guarantee” government debt in order to keep bond yields low.
Salvini said on Facebook he wanted a top-level European conference to discuss how to boost growth and investment and this should include the new role for the ECB to halt “speculation.”
Fresh from a victory in European parliamentary elections, the leader of the right-wing League said the EU’s “failed” fiscal rules should be rewritten with the focus on cutting employment, not capping budget deficits.
Reporting By Gavin Jones