Italy's Salvini calls for new ECB role to guarantee state debts

Deputy Prime Minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks to the media at the League party headquarters, following the results of the European Parliament elections, in Milan, Italy May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called on Tuesday for a new role for the European Central Bank, which should “guarantee” government debt in order to keep bond yields low.

Salvini said on Facebook he wanted a top-level European conference to discuss how to boost growth and investment and this should include the new role for the ECB to halt “speculation.”

Fresh from a victory in European parliamentary elections, the leader of the right-wing League said the EU’s “failed” fiscal rules should be rewritten with the focus on cutting employment, not capping budget deficits.