Italy's Salvini to respond to parliament over Russia case

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini bowed to demands on Tuesday to address parliament on allegations that his right-wing League party had sought illegal funding from Russia, saying he would take questions on the topic in regular question time.

FILE PHOTO - Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini addresses a news conference at the end of a meeting with key economic players to discuss the forthcoming 2020 budget, at Viminale Palace, Italy, July 15 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Salvini’s coalition partner and opposition parties have been pressing him to make a parliamentary statement since U.S. website Buzzfeed reported last week that a Salvini aide had sought to use an oil deal to divert Russian funds to the League.

Buzzfeed published audio recordings of a Moscow meeting in which a possible oil deal was discussed. There is no evidence that a deal was struck, and Salvini has denied any knowledge of the meeting or that the aide, Gianluca Savoini, acted for him.

Savoini has declined comment on the allegations, the subject of a criminal investigation. Milan prosecutors questioned him for about an hour on Monday but he exercised his right to silence, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Salvini has denied that the League took any money from Moscow, adding he would sue anyone who accused him of such crimes. It is illegal for Italian political parties to accept foreign funding.

“I certainly will go to parliament,” Salvini told reporters in the northern Italian city of Genoa.

“I go there twice a week for the question time session, during which I respond about all human knowledge,” he quipped.

Opposition parties called for Salvini to give a detailed parliamentary statement rather than use the weekly question time, which restricts answers to three minutes each.

Salvini has denied that he is close to Savoini, who heads a pro-Russia cultural association, but Italian newspapers have published several photographs of the pair together, including during trips to Moscow.

Savoini was also pictured at an official dinner in Rome this month for visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Salvini had requested Savoini be added to the guest list, the Italian prime minister’s office said on Sunday. Salvini has denied doing this.