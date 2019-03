FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends a final vote on Italy's 2019 budget law at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy aims to engage Singapore in big investment projects in the country, the Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said in a statement after meeting his Singaporean counterpart and officials at sovereign wealth funds GIC and Temasek.

Tria will also be in Singapore on Tuesday for an official trip.