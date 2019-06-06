U.S. billionaire Commisso buys Italy's Fiorentina

(Reuters) - Billionaire Rocco Commisso has bought Italian Serie A soccer club ACF Fiorentina from the Della Valle family, his U.S. cable company Mediacom Communications announced on Thursday.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

Reuters had earlier reported that the deal was valued at around 160 million euros ($180 million), according to a source.

Italian-born Commisso, who also owns U.S. soccer club New York Cosmos and is the chairman and CEO of Mediacom, made a failed offer last year to buy a controlling stake in AC Milan.