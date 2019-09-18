Italy plans to cut polluting tax breaks by 10% a year : document

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government plans to cut tax expenditures subsidising environmentally harmful activities by 10% each year starting in 2020, according to a draft emergency decree seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The decree, which a source said was close to being approved, says the list of polluting activities affected will be identified in the budget law to be passed later this year.

Earlier this year Italy’s Environment Ministry estimated tax breaks for environmentally unfriendly activities were worth 19.3 billion euros in 2017.

It was not immediately possible to have a comment from the prime minister’s office.