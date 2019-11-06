Tod's sales fall 5%, weighed down by Italy, Hong Kong

MILAN (Reuters) - Revenues at Italian luxury group Tod’s (TOD.MI) dropped 5% at constant exchange rates in the first nine months of 2019 as a weak domestic market and protracted turmoil in Hong Kong weighed on the shoemaker’s efforts to reverse a trend of falling sales.

Closely watched same-store sales fell by 4.7% in the period, signaling a small deterioration compared to the 4.5% drop in the first half of the year, the shoes and leather goods company said on Wednesday.

Overall sales decreased to 678 million euros ($750.6 million) at current exchange rates, broadly in line with an average analyst estimate of 676 million, according to a Reuters poll.

“Given the highly competitive context and considering our medium-term goals, we believe it is important to accelerate the

investments necessary to support our top line growth,” Tod’s founder and top shareholder Diego Della Valle said in a statement.

“Assuming no further turbulence from the markets, we believe that we will soon be able to obtain the expected results.”