Italy posts 6.2 billion euro trade surplus in June

(Reuters) - Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 6.232 billion euros in June, compared with a surplus of 5.701 billion euros in the same month of 2019, data showed on Friday.

Exports fell 12.1% year-on-year, and imports fell 15.6%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a June trade surplus of 1.557 billion euros, compared with a surplus of 706 million euros in 2019.

Exports to EU nations in June were down 9.2% year-on-year, compared to a fall of 13.8% in imports.