FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 24, 2018 / 6:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Two die, 18 injured in train accident in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Two people died and 18 were injured when a regional train crashed into a truck in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, emergency services said on Thursday.

Italian police officers inspect the place where a train plowed into a truck last night in Caluso near Turin, Italy, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

The five-carriage train smashed into the heavy goods vehicle (HGV) late Wednesday after the lorry had broken through a level crossing and got stuck on the tracks between the towns of Rodallo and Caluso, Italy’s state train company said.

The drivers of both the train and a vehicle accompanying the HGV, which was carrying an exceptional load, were killed.

Slideshow (11 Images)

The local train connects the regional capital of Turin with the northern city of Ivrea.

It was the latest in a series of deadly accidents on Italy’s rail network.

In January three people were killed when a train derailed along a busy commuter route near Milan. In 2016, 23 people died when two trains collided in the southern region of Puglia.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.