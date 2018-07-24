FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 6:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy government confirms Rivera as Treasury director general: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government confirmed on Tuesday the nomination of Alessandro Rivera as director-general of the Treasury, in an appointment that is seen as a victory for Economy Minister Giovanni Tria.

Rivera is a seasoned civil servant and is current head of the financial sector policy and legal affairs department at the Treasury. Political sources said Tria had faced opposition from the 5-Star Movement coalition party over his nomination.

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by Crispian Balmer

