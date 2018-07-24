Italy government confirms Rivera as Treasury director general: statement

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government confirmed on Tuesday the nomination of Alessandro Rivera as director-general of the Treasury, in an appointment that is seen as a victory for Economy Minister Giovanni Tria.
Rivera is a seasoned civil servant and is current head of the financial sector policy and legal affairs department at the Treasury. Political sources said Tria had faced opposition from the 5-Star Movement coalition party over his nomination.
Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by Crispian Balmer