June 1, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Juncker tells Italy's Conte: EU on his side

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief executive congratulated Italy’s newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday, saying the bloc would be attentive to his proposal on the EU and be supportive of his reform plans.

“The European Commission will be at Italy’s side on its reform path and remain attentive to Italy’s expectations of and proposals for the future of the #EU,” Juncker’s spokeswoman tweeted.

Giuseppe Conte was sworn in on Friday as Italy’s prime minister, heading western Europe’s first anti-establishment government bent on overhauling European Union rules on budgets and immigration.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar, editing by Julia Fioretti

