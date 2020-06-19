Hera, Iren and others submit bids for stakes in Aim Vicenza-Agsm Verona: source

MILANO (Reuters) - Italian utilities HERA (HRA.MI), Iren (IREE.MI) and Dolomiti Energia together with Alperia have submitted bids for minority stakes in the company that will result from the planned merger of rivals AIM Vicenza and AGSM Verona, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The source said the potential investors in the new group were also proposing a broader industrial partnership with AIM Vicenza and AGSM Verona.

Hera declined to comment, while the other utilities could not immediately be reached for comment.

The bids could hamper plans by Italy’s biggest northern utility A2A A2.M to strike a partnerships with the new group by the end of June.

Some months ago, A2A had put forward its own proposal to the cities of Vicenza and Verona, which are the main shareholders in AIM Vicenza and AGSM Verona, respectively.