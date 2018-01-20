Hearing on Vivendi's appeal against Italian antitrust ruling postponed

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian regional court said it would postpone the first hearing of an appeal filed by Vivendi against an Italian communications authority decision regarding the French group’s stakes in Telecom Italia and Mediaset.

Authority AGCOM said last year that Vivendi’s stake-building at both the telecom firm and the broadcaster was in breach of rules designed to prevent a concentration of power in Italy’s telecoms and media sector.

It asked the French group to reduce its stake in one of the two companies. Last years Vivendi appealed against this ruling.

On its website the regional court said the appeal hearing would be held on July 4. It was previously set for Feb. 7.