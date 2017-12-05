FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Lactalis to pay $600 million for Brazil's Itambé: source
Sections
Featured
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
U.S.
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
California wildfire
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
Life Lessons
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 5, 2017 / 6:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Lactalis to pay $600 million for Brazil's Itambé: source

Tatiana Bautzer

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Groupe Lactalis SA on Tuesday announced plans to buy Brazilian dairy company Itambé Alimentos SA in the first half of 2018, as the French group expands in Latin America’s largest economy with its second major acquisition in recent years.

Lactalis will pay about $600 million to the cooperative that owns Itambé, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal, asking for anonymity because the discussions are private.

In a joint statement announcing the deal, Lactalis and CCPR, a cooperative of milk producers based in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, did not disclose the value of the transaction.

The deal, including a long-term supply contract between CCPR and Itambé, is conditioned on approval by antitrust agency Cade.

Lactalis owns several dairy brands in Brazil, including Batavo, Elegê and Parmalat. The French company acquired dairy plants from the world’s largest poultry exporter, BRF SA (BRFS3.SA), in 2014 for 1.8 billion reais ($557 million).

Itambé was once partially owned by Vigor Alimentos SA, which was sold by J&F Investimentos to Mexico’s Grupo Lala SAB de CV (LALAB.MX) in October.

Vigor had a 50 percent stake in Itambé and CCPR owned the other 50 percent. In September, the cooperative exercised an option to acquire Vigor’s stake, and Lala concluded the acquisition of Vigor without the Itambé brand.

($1 = 3.23 Brazilian reais)

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Brad Haynes and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.