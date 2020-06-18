Private equity firm IG4 to acquire Brazil's grain terminal in Itaqui port- statement

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Private equity fund IG4 has signed a deal with Brazil’s CGG Trading and its creditors to acquire CLI, a company which owns one of the largest grain terminals in the country, in the northern port of Itaqui, the fund said in a statement.

The deal includes the restructuring of $236 million in debt owed by CGG Trading and conversion on part of the debt into equity.

IG4 will also pay an undisclosed value to buy a stake on the port given as collateral to CGG’s creditor banks.