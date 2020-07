FILE PHOTOA logo of Itau bank is seen in a branch at Vina del Mar, Chile July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), has tapped Alvaro Pimentel to head its operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, it said on Monday.

Pimentel, who was chief executive of Itau Colombia, will replace Cesar Blaquier, the bank said in a statement.