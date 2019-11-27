Brazil's antitrust watchdog rejects Itau Unibanco appeal on card processor case

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade rejected on Wednesday Itau Unibanco Holding SA’s (ITUB4.SA) appeal on a case involving its payments processor Rede for alleged anticompetitive practices.
Cade determined that Itau cannot demand that merchants have checking accounts at the bank as a condition for pre-payment of sales by credit cards. If the bank does not comply with the decision, it is subject to a 250,000 reais ($59,574) fine per day.
Itau said in April it would prepay small and mid-sized merchants in two days after the sales with no interest rates, sharply reducing the usual 30-day period in Brazil, in an unprecedented market move. As an eligibility condition, Itau demanded merchants to receive all payments in a checking account in the bank.
Cade said in October Itau’s move hindered competition in the medium-term.
Earlier this month, however, Itau got an injunction allowing it to continue to advance credit card payments to its clients.
Itau did not immediately comment on the matter.
