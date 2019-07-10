Brazil's Itaú taps Andre Gailey as CEO of Paraguayan bank

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest private-sector bank Itaú Unibanco Holding SA has named André Gailey as the new chief executive of its bank in Paraguay, replacing Viviana Varas, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Gailey has been working for Itaú Unibanco for the last 20 years and currently holds the position of commercial banking director at Itaú BBA, the bank’s wholesale unit.

The new CEO will report to Cesar Blaquier, chief executive of Itaú Argentina and head of Itaú operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Itaú’s loan book in Paraguay was at 8 billion reais ($2.12 billion) in March. Itaú’s Paraguayan unit has retail, private banking and investment banking operations.