Brazil's Itaú Unibanco misses third-quarter profit estimates

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest private lender, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), reported a lower-than-expected third-quarter profit on Monday, driven by higher operating expenses and lower gains on trading.

Recurring net income of 6.454 billion reais was 3.2 percent higher from a year earlier, but almost 2 percent below the Refinitiv consensus of 6.585 billion reais.

Operating expenses were higher because of a decision to boost the sales force and open 13 new branches in the quarter, Itaú said in a securities filing. Those costs totaled 11.818 billion reais, up 7 percent year-over-year.

Still, the Sao Paulo-based bank posted a return on equity of 21.3 percent, above analysts’ estimate of 20.9 percent.

Itaú’s loan book grew by 2.5 percent in the third quarter, mainly driven by consumers, while the corporate loan book kept shrinking. For the year to date, the bank’s loan book growth is at 11.2 percent, which indicates the bank is on track to meet its target of growth between 4 and 7 percent in 2018.

“We granted 38 percent more credit to individuals and 22 percent more credit to very small, small and middle-market companies in Brazil compared to the same period of 2017,” Chief Executive Candido Bracher said in a statement.

The 90-day default ratio, a widely used metric for delinquencies, came in at 2.9 percent, 0.1 percentage point higher than in the previous quarter.