FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Itochu CFO says no impact on earnings from Kobe Steel scandal
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 2, 2017 / 5:28 AM / in 33 minutes

Itochu CFO says no impact on earnings from Kobe Steel scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Itochu Corp sees no impact on its earnings from the Kobe Steel Ltd scandal though its metal units deal with some products from the embattled firm, Itochu chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

“Our subsidiary Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc deals with Kobe Steel’s products, but the portion is not that big compared with those coming from other steelmakers,” CFO Tsuyoshi Hachimura told an earnings news conference.

Another metal unit of the Japanese trading firm sells some aluminum products of Kobe Steel, he added.

Kobe Steel’s admission last month that it had found widespread tampering in specifications has sent companies in global supply chains scrambling to check whether the safety or performance of their products has been compromised.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.