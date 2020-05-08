Itochu expects a big impact on Apr-Jun earnings from pandemic: CFO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp expects the coronavirus pandemic will have a big impact on its earnings in the April-June quarter, but it will be smaller in July-September, Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura said on Friday.

Itochu will refrain from large investments in the financial year that started on April 1 to cope with economic fallout from the pandemic, but the company does not rule out investments in areas where Itochu is strong, its president, Yoshihisa Suzuki, told an online news conference.