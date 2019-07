FILE PHOTO: A company sign is displayed outside an ITV studio in London, Britain July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

(Reuters - British broadcaster ITV said on Friday it had finalised an agreement with public broadcaster BBC to launch streaming service BritBox in the UK at nearly 6 pounds ($7.51) per month for high-definition services.

ITV will control the venture, a Netflix-style offering of British box-sets and original series, and it said BritBox is commissioning a range of original exclusive shows.