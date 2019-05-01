Ivanhoe Mines CEO to retire in June

(Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd said on Wednesday its chief executive officer, Lars-Eric Johansson, would retire at the end of June after 12 years at the helm.

Johansson, who held the position since May 2007, has led the company through its initial public offering in 2012 and was a part of the company’s major transformation to become a producer of copper, zinc and nickel.

The Canadian miner also said it appointed Tony Giardini as its new president, effective Wednesday. He was most recently the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp.