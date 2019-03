FILE PHOTO: The emblem of the Geely automobile maker logo is seen at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing, China October 18, 2018. Picture taken October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MILAN/BEIJNG (Reuters) - China’s Geely Automobile Holdings has no plans to invest in Italian truck maker Iveco, a company’s spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

Shares in Iveco’s parent company CNH Industrial rose as much as 5 percent on Monday lifted by progress on a U.S.-China tariff deal but also, according to some reports, by speculation of renewed interest from Geely for the truck unit.