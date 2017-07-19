FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso pave way for Sitarail upgrade
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 19, 2017 / 4:32 PM / in a month

Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso pave way for Sitarail upgrade

2 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso have given final approval for a change in Group Bollore's Sitarail operating concession, clearing the way for a 250 million euro ($288 million) upgrade to the west African rail link.

The French industrial group runs Sitarail, which links Ivory Coast's port of Abidjan with cities in landlocked Burkina Faso, via its subsidiary Bollore Transport and Logistics.

Sitarail said in an emailed statement that a final agreement signed on Tuesday "removed the last conditions impeding the implementation of the revised concession."

It did not explain what had been holding up the agreement, which was initially signed a year ago.

The investments over an initial four-year period will go toward a complete renovation of 200 km (124 miles) of track as well as several train stations in order to modernize services and decrease transit delays, Sitarail said.

Bollore, which also operates Cameroon's Camrail, is seeking to create a new 2,700 km railway loop that will link five West African countries, mainly by connecting several existing rail lines.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.