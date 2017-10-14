FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four Moldovans killed in Ivory Coast plane crash: security minister
#World News
October 14, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 7 days ago

Four Moldovans killed in Ivory Coast plane crash: security minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Four Moldovan nationals were killed and two others were injured when a propeller-engine cargo plane crashed into the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast’s main city Abidjan on Saturday, the Ivorian security minister said.

Four French citizens also survived the crash but were injured, Sidiki Diakite told reporters at the scene of the accident. Several Ivorian security sources said they were French soldiers.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
