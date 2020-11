ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has won a third term in office with 94.27% of the vote after a bitter election that sparked deadly violence and was boycotted by opposition voters, provisional results announced by the electoral commission showed on Monday.

