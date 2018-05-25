Ivory Coast needs over $1 billion for reforestation strategy

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast will ask donors, timber firms and cocoa companies to help finance a reforestation strategy it estimates will cost 616 billion CFA francs ($1 billion) over 10 years, the West African nation’s water and forests minister said on Friday.

The top cocoa grower is experiencing one of the world’s fastest deforestation rates and has lost an average of 400,000 hectares of tropical forest a year since 1990, mainly due to agriculture.

It is seeking to extend forest cover to 20 percent of its national territory by 2030, from 11 percent now. The plan was approved by the government in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“Concerning reforestation, we’re planning to replant around 170,000 hectares each year, but this is a goal that depends on our capacity to obtain the planned financing,” Alain-Richard Donwahi told reporters in the commercial capital Abidjan.

He said Ivory Coast’s cocoa regulator, the Coffee and Cocoa Council, had already contributed 4 billion CFA francs in emergency funding in order to launch the strategy.

Cocoa and chocolate companies have already pledged their support for the public-private partnership, Donwahi said, and timber companies would also be called upon to contribute.