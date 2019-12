France's President Emmanuel Macron and Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara attend a joint news conference at the Petit Palais in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

PARIS (Reuters) - A new version of a common currency in West Africa will be launched in 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The changes to the currency, to be renamed as the ECO in place of the CFA Franc, were announced by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara at a joint news conference with Macron in Abidjan on Saturday.