Ivory Coast ruling party to consider Ouattara for presidential candidacy

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s ruling party has not ruled out picking President Alassane Ouattara as its candidate for the October election after the sudden death of its designated candidate Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the party’s executive secretary said on Thursday.

Ouattara picked Gon Coulibaly, the RHDP party’s candidate in March, but his own decision not to stand should be re-evaluated since the latter’s death, the RHDP’s executive secretary Adama Bictogo told journalists. “The context is new,” he said, adding that all options were on the table.