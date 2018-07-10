FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 3:34 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Ivory coast President names new government; key positions unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara named a new government on Tuesday, but the key positions of finance, defense and agriculture were unchanged, a presidential spokesman said.

Ouattara dissolved the administration last week because of a row within his ruling coalition.

Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly will retain the finance portfolio, Hamed Bakayoko retains defense and Mamadou Coulibaly Sangafowa remains agriculture minister.

Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by Andrew Roche

