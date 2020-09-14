Ivory Coast President Ouattara can run for third term: Constitutional Council

FILE PHOTO: Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara submits the application for October presidential election at the Independent Electoral Commission in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s Constitutional Council has ruled that President Alassane Ouattara is eligible to run for a third term in the Oct. 31 presidential election, it said on Monday.

The council ruled out some of Ouattara’s rivals, including former president Laurent Gbagbo and former rebel leader Soro Guillaume, but allowed the candidacy of former president Henri Konan Bedie.