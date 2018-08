ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s former first lady Simone Gbagbo was released from detention on Wednesday after being granted an amnesty for her part in a short civil war in 2011, according to a Reuters witness.

Ivory Coast's former first lady Simone Gbagbo is pictured after being released from detention in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

The wife of former President Laurent Gbagbo, whose refusal to accept electoral defeat triggered the war, walked out of Abidjan’s Ecole de Gendarmerie in which she had been detained since 2013.