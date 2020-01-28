Ivory Coast's Soro says he remains presidential candidate despite warrant

PARIS (Reuters) - Former Ivory Coast rebel leader Guillaume Soro said on Tuesday he would not drop out of presidential elections despite an arrest warrant out against him.

“I definitely remain a candidate in the election. Those who tried to stop me from going back to my homeland, will not stop me from being a candidate,” he told Reuters in Paris.

Ivory Coast’s public prosecutor issued the warrant for Soro on Dec. 23 as part of an investigation into an alleged coup plot. He denies any wrong doing. Elections are due in October.