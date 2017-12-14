Ivory Coast awards Tullow two new onshore oil blocks

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has awarded Tullow Oil two new onshore oil blocks, a government spokesman said on Thursday, expanding the company’s footprint in the Gulf of Guinea.

The two blocks - CI-521 and CI-522 - are near Ivory Coast’s eastern border with Ghana, where Tullow operates the Jubilee oil and gas field and is developing the TEN fields.

(This version of the story corrects in headline and lede to say onshore not offshore oil blocks)