Business News
August 24, 2019 / 2:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

British office space provider IWG plans $3.68 billion U.S. float: report

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British office space provider IWG Plc (IWG.L) is planning to list its U.S. arm in New York for three billion pounds ($3.68 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday.

IWG’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Dixon is holding talks with investment banks on creating an independent unit, which is expected to be a publicly traded rival to WeWork, Sky News said.

Regus’s owner had put forth a condition to bankers that it will only hire them if they have no involvement in WeWork’s initial public offering (IPO), the report added.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Helen Popper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below