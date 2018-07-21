FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2018 / 3:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's IWG gives three suitors more time to make takeover offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London-listed serviced office provider IWG (IWG.L) has given three of its four suitors more time to make firm offers or walk away from bids for the company, the firm said on Saturday.

TDR Capital, Terra Firma and Starwood Capital now have until Aug. 7 to declare their intentions after IWG asked for a deadline extension from the Takeover Panel regulator.

The suitors had faced a cut off of 5 p.m. London time (1600 GMT) on Saturday to make firm offers. A fourth suitor, U.S, firm Prime Opportunities, has not been allowed any more time by IWG.

Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Alistair Smout and Edmund Blair

