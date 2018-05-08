Sweden's iZettle to list on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Fast-growing Swedish fintech firm iZettle said on Tuesday it planned to list on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange, with the initial public offering to take place this year.

An entrance of the iZettle company is pictured in the headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Violette Goarant

The company said it planned to list during 2018, “depending on market conditions”, and that the listing application had been approved by the stock exchange.

The firm said it planned to raise around 2 billion crowns ($226.17 million) in connection with the initial public offering.