Britain refers Paypal-iZettle merger for in-depth review

(Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said on Wednesday that Paypal Holdings Inc’s (PYPL.O) $2.2 billion takeover of Swedish financial technology startup iZettle would be referred for an in-depth review.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said bit.ly/2L3gBjP Paypal had not addressed its concerns on how the deal could hurt competition and could lead to higher prices for customers, or worse quality of service.

The deadline for a final decision on the matter is May 21, 2019, the CMA said.