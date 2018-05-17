PayPal in advanced talks to buy Sweden's iZettle: Sky News

(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) is in advanced talks to buy Swedish payment group iZettle, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The PayPal logo is seen at a high-tech park in Beersheba, southern Israel August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

IZettle last week said it planned to list on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange this year, which would make it one of the biggest European fintech companies to list.

The purchase price is not known, but is expected to be at a significant premium to the $1.1 billion valuation iZettle is seeking in its IPO, Sky News reported.

PayPal and iZettle were not immediately available for comment.