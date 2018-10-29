FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 9:59 PM / in 15 minutes

J. C. Penney names Michael Fung as interim CFO

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Department store operator J. C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) on Monday named Michael Fung its second interim chief financial officer in less than a month.

J C Penney last month said its Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Davis planned to step down effective Oct. 1 and appointed Jerry Murray as interim chief financial officer.

Fung has been the interim CFO for Neiman Marcus Group [NMRCUS.UL] and 99 Cents Only Stores [NMBRHC.UL] following his retirement from Walmart Stores (WMT.N).

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
