J. C. Penney names Michael Fung as interim CFO

(Reuters) - Department store operator J. C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) on Monday named Michael Fung its second interim chief financial officer in less than a month.

J C Penney last month said its Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Davis planned to step down effective Oct. 1 and appointed Jerry Murray as interim chief financial officer.

Fung has been the interim CFO for Neiman Marcus Group [NMRCUS.UL] and 99 Cents Only Stores [NMBRHC.UL] following his retirement from Walmart Stores (WMT.N).