Deals
April 30, 2020 / 8:33 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

J. Crew preparing for bankruptcy filing: CNBC

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: J Crew displays a closed sign on the Third Street Promenade during the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Santa Monica, California, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Privately held fashion company J. Crew Group Inc is preparing for a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this weekend, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working to secure $400 million in financing to fund operations in bankruptcy, the report added, cautioning that timing could still slip, and plans are not yet finalized. (cnb.cx/2z12p92)

The company has been grappling with competition from online firms such as Amazon.com Inc ((AMZN.O) that have been eating into traditional retailers’ market share.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below