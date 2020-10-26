J M Smucker to sell Crisco business in $550 million cash deal

(Reuters) - J M Smucker SJM.N will sell its Crisco business to peer B&G Foods BGS.N in an all-cash deal valued at about $550 million, as it focuses on pet food, coffee and snacks, the companies said on Monday.

J M Smucker, which is looking to exit the U.S. baking category, said the deal also includes its oils and shortening business outside the United States.

The Orrville, Ohio-based company, known for its jelly and beverages, expects the divestiture to cut its annual adjusted earnings per share by 45 cents to 55 cents.