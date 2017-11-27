FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen, China's JAC eye light commercial vehicles JV
November 27, 2017 / 12:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Volkswagen, China's JAC eye light commercial vehicles JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC) are considering setting up a joint venture for research and development of multi-functional vehicles (MFVs), or light commercial vehicles, Volkswagen said on Monday.

The two companies will examine various options for such a joint venture, including design, technology, product quality and development of MFVs, Volkswagen’s commercial vehicles division said on Monday.

The venture would be half-owned by China’s JAC and half by Volkswagen and would be based in JAC’s home town of Hefei.

Volkswagen and JAC are already setting up a joint venture to make electric vehicles.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
