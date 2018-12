FILE PHOTO: The sign outside the Jack in the Box is seen in Westminster, Colorado, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Burger chain Jack in the Box Inc (JACK.O) said on Monday it is exploring strategic options, including a sale of the company, and has had talks with potential buyers.

The company said it would go ahead with plans to have a new capital structure in place, if unable to complete a strategic transaction.

Reuters reported last month that the company was exploring options, citing sources.